By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Unfortunately, we will need to bundle up for another morning. Temps are not AS cold as this morning, but near the 40-degree mark. It will be cold enough for a Freeze Warning for a large portion of the area until 9 a.m. Temps then rebound nicely Friday and climb into the 60s by the afternoon.
The weekend is a split deal. Saturday is milder but cloudy by the afternoon, ahead of a wet forecast Sunday. The system moves from west to east and clears the east end late Sunday night.
We can look forward to the upper 70s and even some 80s in the forecast by next week!