WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery and sexual assault in Middlesex County, New Jersey.
It happened around 9 p.m. on April 16 near Lee Street and Scott Place in Woodbridge.
The Middlesex County prosecutor's office said two suspects robbed a man and woman and gunpoint and sexually assaulted the woman.
Investigators released a sketch of the men they're searching for Thursday.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 634-7700 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4340.