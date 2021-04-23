NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens mother remains in police custody after her infant twins were found dead inside their apartment.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes the story is too sad to even talk about.

Friday morning, a lone candle burned outside the Woodside Houses, where police say 46-day-old twins Dakota and Dallis Bentley were found dead in their fifth floor apartment.

“Whoever harmed those babies needs to go to hell, because they was innocent,” said neighbor Nicole Bickett.

Bickett told Grymes she never saw the family, who lived on the other side of the hall.

Police say they arrived on the scene around 3:15 p.m. Thursday after a family member, concerned about the little brother and sister, called 911.

Police sources say when they arrived, the mother said “I do not want them.”

Investigators found one of the babies in a crib, with what appeared to be stab wounds.

“Officers questioned the mother about the second baby, and she pointed towards the sink,” said NYPD Chief of Housing David Barrere.

That’s where they found the baby’s twin also unresponsive and wrapped in a pink blanket in a bag under the sink.

Police recovered a knife from the scene and took the young mother in for questioning.

“It’s not fair at all. It’s not fair. I just think it’s so sad that had to happen. I just wish it wasn’t so close to home,” said neighbor Janelis Perez.