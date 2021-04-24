NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of biting and punching a woman on a subway in Brooklyn.
The man allegedly bit the 61-year-old woman’s head and punched her multiple times on a northbound Q train on April 8, according to police.READ MORE: DMX To Be Mourned During Memorial Service At Barclays Center
Investigators said he took off when the train reached the Atlantic Avenue station.READ MORE: Asian Man Hospitalized After Beating In East Harlem; NYPD Reviewing Attack Video To Identify Suspect
The woman was treated and released from the hospital.MORE NEWS: Mother Danezja Kilpatrick Charged With Murder After Twins Dallis And Dakota Bentley Found Dead In Queens Apartment
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.