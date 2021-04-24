NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — School safety agents helped host a walk for autism in Queens on Saturday.
About 500 people participated in the 5K walk at Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows.READ MORE: Asian Man Hospitalized After Beating In East Harlem; NYPD Reviewing Attack Video To Identify Suspect
Participants came out in waves throughout the day to enforce social distancing and safe COVID practices.
Organizers say they wanted to support parents struggling during the pandemic and raise awareness about autism.READ MORE: Thousands Gather Outside Barclays Center In Brooklyn For DMX Memorial
“There are so many out there people with special needs, and we frown upon them and they’re wonderful people,” said Yamese Lavington, with Queens South School Safety Division. “So with us supporting this and coming out here with the walk, people get to see, hey, everyone’s human. It’s wonderful.”
“I think it will help other parents who don’t have autistic children to understand what we as parents together as a whole go through,” parent Naomy Williams said.
This was the group’s first walk.MORE NEWS: Merchant's House Museum In Lower Manhattan Reopens Ahead Of 85th Anniversary
They say they raised more than $12,000.