NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to determine exactly what led to the murders of twin babies in Queens.

Danezja Kilpatrick, their mother, is charged with murder, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Friday.

A lone candle burned Friday morning outside the Woodside Houses, where police say 46-day-old twins Dakota and Dallis Bentley were found dead in their fifth floor apartment.

“It hit hard because I was crying last night when I heard it. They innocent babies. They didn’t deserve that,” said Nicole Bickett, a neighbor and a mother of three.

Bickett told Grymes she never saw the family, who lived on the other side of the hall.

“Whoever harmed those babies needs to go to hell, because they was innocent,” she said.

The NYPD Crime Scene Unit spent the day processing the scene – a home that became a house of horrors.

Police say they arrived on the scene around 3:15 p.m. Thursday after Kilpatrick’s cousin, concerned about the little brother and sister, called 911.

According to sources, Kilpatrick said, “I do not want them,” when officers arrived for a wellness check.

Investigators found one of the babies in a crib with what appeared to be stab wounds.

“Officers questioned the mother about the second baby, and she pointed towards the sink,” said NYPD Chief of Housing David Barrere.

They found the baby’s twin unresponsive and wrapped in a pink blanket in a bag under the sink.

Police recovered a knife from the scene and took Kilpatrick, 23, in for questioning.

According to sources, Kilpatrick has an extensive psychiatric history in Yonkers, where she recently moved from.

Police records show she was accused in at least one domestic violence incident involving her sister.

Other residents at the Woodside Houses said the case is just heartbreaking.

“For me, it’s like, in shock,” said Rossanna Ycaza. “Killing two babies. They twins. Make no sense.”

“It’s not fair at all. It’s not fair. I just think it’s so sad that had to happen. I just wish it wasn’t so close to home,” said neighbor Janelis Perez.

The city medical examiner is determining exactly how the twins died. Police sources say Kilpatrick lived alone in the apartment with her children.