NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man was arrested in Washington state on Thursday after allegedly traveling there with the intention to sexually abuse a child.
The U.S. Department of Justice says an undercover officer began chatting with 28-year-old Rajesh Singh in August 2020 on an online platform that is "known to be used by individuals interested in child exploitation and child exploitation imagery."
The undercover officer created a fictitious daughter under the age of 12 and chatted with Singh about her. Singh allegedly told the officer he wanted to travel to Washington to rape the child and film the sexual assault.
Singh also allegedly indicated he had previously molested children.
Officials say Singh flew to Seattle and took a shuttle to a hotel in SeaTac, Washington, where he was arrested.
Singh is facing multiple charges, including aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 12, attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.