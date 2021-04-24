NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman’s long-term partner after she was found brutally murdered in Washington Heights.

A mother of two and grandmother to several, Ramona Rodriguez Reynoso was beloved by her children.

Her grief stricken family says she was kindhearted, hardworking and giving. Filled with life and light, they say the 50-year-old was a beautiful person inside and out. They’re now mourning her tragic death, too devastated to speak to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon on camera Saturday night.

Rodriguez Reynoso was found inside the bathtub in her apartment on West 167th Street in Washington Heights on Friday evening.

Police say she had been shot and stabbed in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbor Luis Garcia heard a dispute taking place in the building and is now shocked to learn what happened.

“I hear something like a noise. I was thinking it was a party, somebody crying … screaming, something, screaming like that,” he said. “Talking loud. Her and with somebody … somebody crying.”

Garcia adds his neighbor was a lovely person.

“Very nice person, very friendly. Very shocking,” he said.

At a corner deli near her home, a wanted poster for Rodriguez Reynoso’s long-term boyfriend German Reynoso now hangs.

Police say he’s wanted in connection to her death and is considered armed and dangerous.

One man said he’s seen German around before and is now on alert.

“I’ve seen his face before. I don’t want to go as far as saying I know who he is, but I’ve seen his face before,” he said. “It’s scary. It’s sad. It’s sad. In today’s world, where we have this pandemic and where we have lots of stuff going on, we need to have love, not hate.”

Neighbors say Ramona and German had been living in the apartment where the assault happened as a common law couple for years. They add the two shared two adult daughters together.

It’s unclear whether the couple was together at the time of her death.

Neighbors are hoping whoever is responsible is caught soon.

“I will pray for the family … I’ll pray for the whole truth to come out because we need to have closure as a community and as a neighborhood and the family needs closure,” one man said.

They add they’re praying for Rodriguez Reynoso’s family, especially her two daughters.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.