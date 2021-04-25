NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is directing state police to offer their assistance in a rash of rock-throwing incidents over the weekend.

Police four synagogues in the Bronx were targeted.

On Sunday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner was in front of the Riverdale Jewish Center, where there were extra police officers. Congregants say a suspect broke several windows. Security volunteers were already on edge after noticing suspicious activity during the week.

The shattered windows were an apparent sign of hate. During the early morning hours on Friday, the Riverdale Jewish Center and Chabad of Riverdale were attacked, police said.

We are investigating: April 24th, approx. 10:45 PM, a male threw objects at windows of the Young Israel of Riverdale Synagogue, 4502 Henry Hudson Pkwy, Bronx causing glass to shatter. Info about this or several similar incidents in the area ☎️ or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/rAziYY8B1U — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) April 25, 2021

They were targeted again Saturday after 11 p.m., along with two more synagogues, Young Israel of Riverdale and conservative synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale.

Police released images of a person of interest.

“I think a lot of people thought, well, antisemitism’s dead and if these incidents aren’t happening. I think this is yet another example anti-Semitism is not dead,” said Evan Bernstein, CEO and national director of Community Security Service.

Bernstein’s nonprofit, coincidentally, had already trained around 50 volunteers across the targeted synagogues. Because of that, he said some were able to quickly retrieve and share surveillance footage and information with law enforcement.

“Our volunteers actually helped to identify the perpetrator with NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force,” Bernstein said. “We’ve actually had some of the stones thrown at our volunteers. We’re trying to get more information on that as well.”

This is appalling. We must get to the bottom of what happened immediately. And we will continue to fight anti-Semitism, bigotry, and hate in New York and across America.https://t.co/HK2KHLaDd0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 25, 2021

I’m sickened by this assault on two Jewish houses of worship in the Bronx. These anti-Semitic attacks cannot be tolerated in our City, and the attacker must be brought to justice. https://t.co/w5Zl82O5pk — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) April 25, 2021

In May 2009, the FBI arrested four men over a plot to bomb the Riverdale Jewish Center and the nearby Riverdale Temple. Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, who represents the area, said the crimes are not reflective of the community.

“An attack on one community is an attack on all of us,” Fernandez said. “The Bronx doesn’t stand for that. We are very inclusive, very caring.”

Later Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter, saying the NYPD “has a solid lead on the vile acts of antisemitism in the Bronx and we will take swift action against the perpetrators. If you have any more information on this case, contact the NYPD right away.”

No one was hurt in the incidents over the last few days. Police said the investigation into all of the vandalism is ongoing.