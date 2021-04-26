NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been a concerning number of shootings in the Big Apple this weekend.

Since 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, CBS2 has confirmed at least 15 shootings across the five boroughs.

Reporter Cory James was in Red Hook, Brooklyn, on Sunday, where two of the incidents happened.

Police told James an innocent bystander shot was leaving a party.

The red lights on a building in Red Hook were surrounded by the flashing lights of police cars on Saturday night. Police were patrolling the area after a 30-year-old woman was shot in the stomach outside a Tesla building.

Authorities said two men were denied access and then opened fire, sending bullets flying and hitting an unintended victim.

Jim Lee has lived in the community for 20 years. He and other neighbors are worried about what’s happening.

“It’s a little bit concerning, of course, but I also don’t want to be shuttered in my house,” Lee said.

“It’s very serious and very scary. I would hate to see this continue,” Carrie Friedman added.

And it continued Sunday afternoon, this time just a few blocks away. Police said a group of suspects approached two men standing outside 100 Centre Mall and started shooting. Felton Durant, 23, was killed after being hit three times. A 28-year-old man was grazed on the hand and is expected to recover.

“It’s very disheartening,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Williams said he believes the pandemic is fueling gun violence in New York City, adding conversations about illegal and legal guns, getting cases through the court system, and placing funding in communities plagued with gun violence need to happen now.

“We gotta do this quickly, because it hasn’t even hit summertime yet and I’m very concerned,” Williams said. “It’s a lot of pain and I know that there are real names behind these numbers. And I know too often they look like me. People crying look like my mom.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s Office released a statement saying the city is determined to enhance neighborhood patrols in areas with high rates of gun violence, along with doing more violence prevention resources for young people.