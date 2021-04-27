NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen car theft was caught on video outside a Key Food supermarket in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on April 19 in front of the store on Ralph Avenue in Canarsie.
Police said a livery cab driver left his car running with the keys in the ignition as he helped a passenger load their groceries into the trunk.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk by once, then double back and hop behind the wheel.
The cabbie was dragged a short distance as he tried to stop the man from driving away.
He suffered cuts and bruising to his legs but refused medical attention.
Two days later, police found the cab with a damaged trunk about three miles away in East New York.
The search continues for the suspect. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.