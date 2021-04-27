NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Senate‘s Democratic majority says it will move Wednesday to suspend several executive orders imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the peak of the pandemic.
Among the changes — food will no longer be required with the purchase of alcohol in bars and restaurants.
The Senate will also formally eliminate vaccine-related penalties and priority group regulations for getting vaccinated.
Additionally, volunteers who take on significant pandemic-related government work will now be treated as public officers and have to comply with state disclosure and transparency rules.