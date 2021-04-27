NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students can expect to be in school a lot more going forward in New Jersey’s largest city.
“Today, we announce that we have every single school in Newark offering four days of in-person instruction with a few planning for a full week,” an official said Tuesday.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Livery Cab Stolen As Driver Loads Groceries Outside Key Food
Earlier this month, students returned to classrooms for the first time in more than a year.READ MORE: Police: 76-Year-Old Man Kicked In Stomach On Queens Street
Schools have been operating on a hybrid model and prior to Tuesday were operating at two in-person days per week.
COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place. Students have their temperatures checked, their hands and shoes sanitized, and face masks are required.MORE NEWS: Police: Jarrod Powell Arrested In Vicious Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
School officials said they are looking forward to a full reopening in September.