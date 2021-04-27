NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was struck and killed overnight while directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway.
Police said Anastasi Tsakos was diverting traffic off the highway shortly before 2 a.m., following a previous crash in Fresh Meadows, Queens.
A 32-year-old woman from Hempstead veered and hit the officer head-on. She was allegedly driving while intoxicated and had a suspended license.
BREAKING: A NYPD officer has died after a hit and run on the LIE this am. A woman is in custody. We are told he was directing traffic when he was struck. Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/7gY1DpTI1S
— John Dias (@JohnBDias) April 27, 2021
Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the force, was 43 years old. He leaves behind a wife, a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called his death a “senseless and completely avoidable chain of events.”
The driver faces charges of up to vehicular manslaughter.
