NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Members of the sports community are coming together for a good, and unique, cause in Newark.
The initiative is called "Scouting and Scavenging."
It encourages pro-athletes to collect their unused hotel toiletries from their travels and donate them to those in need.
Tuesday, volunteers gave away 550 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and other toiletries.
Basking Ridge native Daniel Marks, manager of prospect information for the Milwaukee Bucks, founded the initiative.
“I had seen a tweet from a Yankees beat writer a number of years ago that they collected toiletries while they were covering the Yankees to donate to a homeless shelter and [I] thought it was a great idea because a lot of these get thrown out after you check out of the room, regardless of whether they’ve been used or not,” Marks said.
"I'm from Newark and I know how hard it is, and just being here, being able to do this is very touching to me because I'm able to come back to my community and do this for others in need," said Seton Hall basketball player Danielle Robinson.
For more information, visit scoutingandscavenging.com.