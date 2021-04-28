HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday signed into law a bill ending religious exemptions for required school vaccines.
The law takes effect in the 2022 school year.
Medical exemptions will still be allowed, and the law won't apply to students already in grades K-12.
Lamont says the law protects kids against preventable illnesses.
The coronavirus vaccine is not on the list of mandatory vaccines.
Connecticut is the sixth state to end religious vaccine exemptions.