NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information on Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s handling of nursing home COVID deaths.
The New York Times is reporting that the governor's most senior aides had repeatedly prevented state health officials from releasing the true death toll for at least five months.
The full data on nursing home deaths wasn’t released until late January of this year.
The report found the official tally might have undercounted the true toll by as much as 50%.
The Cuomo administration’s handling of the data is now under federal investigation.