NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island Rail Road conductor is honored for returning more than $100,000 worth of jewelry left on a train.
LIRR President Phil Eng commended conductor Jonathan Yellowday for his honesty.
He found a case of jewelry in a plastic bag on a train from Penn Station to Port Washington on Thursday night.
In the case, there were 36 engagement rings, some embedded with diamonds, worth $107,000.
They belonged to a Manhattan jeweler who mistakenly left them behind while on his way home.
"It almost didn't seem real. I was like, this can't be what I think it is, and then sure enough, oh wow, it really is, oh boy, I got to get this back to the police ASAP," Yellowday said.
The conductor handed the rings to the grateful owner when they met Friday.