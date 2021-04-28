By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Expect a slightly milder start to the day as temps soar into the 80s this afternoon. NYC should top off from 82-85, with more temps in the mid 80s likely inland. Cooler temps are also part of the equation east of NYC. The east end should warm up nicely, but likely not achieving the heat elsewhere.
A stray storm can't be ruled out late Wednesday night if the front continue to sag south.
Temps drop off into the 60s and 70s to finish the week under the continued threat of showers.