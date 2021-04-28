NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Wednesday, the New York state comptroller released a report saying $60 billion in revenue across retail, arts and culture, hotel and transportation in New York City was lost in 2020.
Employment in the tourism industry also saw a decline last year with 89,000 jobs lost.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says it could take years for the city to recover.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says it could take years for the city to recover.

"Visitors and their spending are essential for the tourism industry, and they have to come back before the sector fully recovers," he said.
Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $30 million marketing plan to promote tourism and bring visitors back to the city.