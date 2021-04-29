YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a child was hit by a stray bullet in Yonkers on Thursday, and three juveniles are now in custody.

Like any parent, Dina Ortiz raced home when she got the disturbing call about a kid in her Yonkers neighborhood who was shot.

“My heart is broken because I have kids, too,” she told CBS2’s Cory James. “It’s sad because, you know, it’s little kid.”

Police say the 6-year-old boy was at a home near Ash and Walnut around 6 p.m.

According to authorities, he was either on the porch or near the front door when a dangerous shootout popped off, sending bullets flying.

One of them struck the child in the right shoulder, according to investigators.

“As a parent it’s despicable. It’s disgusting. It’s horrible. This is what we’re up against right now,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

Yonkers officials say officers arrived within minutes and quickly went to work, locating three suspects, all under the age of 18 and all in different locations.

“We also have recovered two handguns … but we believe we have everyone in custody, and now it’s just a question of sorting it out,” Mueller said.

Meanwhile, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano spoke out, addressing ongoing crime and telling residents law enforcement presence will be increasing.

“Because the people that live here need to know that they can walk out in front of their house and feel safe,” he said. “It never should have happened and that is the frustrating part because it happens all too often.”

Some parents hope even more security changes will be made before another child, or anyone, is the victim of gun violence.

“Maybe they can put cameras on this street because especially summertime, it’s… something happens,” Ortiz said.

A motive in the shooting is unknown at this time.

The 6-year-old is recovering at a local hospital with his dad and aunt by his side. We’re told his mom is out of the country.

The child is expected to survive.