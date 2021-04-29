DEVELOPINGMayor De Blasio Hopes To Have New York City 'Fully Reopen' Starting July 1
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As of Thursday, all New York state mass COVID vaccination sites will now accept walk-ins.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible.

COVID VACCINE

Walk-ins are reserved for first-dose shots only and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

After receiving your first shot, you will be given an appointment for your second dose.

Visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov to find a list of state-run vaccination sites.

CBSNewYork Team