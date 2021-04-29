NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As of Thursday, all New York state mass COVID vaccination sites will now accept walk-ins.
Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible.
COVID VACCINE
Walk-ins are reserved for first-dose shots only and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
After receiving your first shot, you will be given an appointment for your second dose.
Visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov to find a list of state-run vaccination sites.