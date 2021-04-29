NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials were expected to vote Thursday on a bill to extend the Open Streets program.

If approved, it would permanently close some streets to traffic, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

About two dozen people in Jackson Heights, Queens rallied in support of the bill. They said it’s part of their dream for a greener New York that gives pedestrians priority over drivers.

They want a stretch of 26 blocks along 34th Avenue to stay closed to traffic so they can continue to use it as a promenade to work out and a play space for kids and pets.

The Open Streets program started last April — during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic — to give adults, kids, and pets more space to enjoy the outdoors instead of being cramped in their apartments.

“I like the fact that you can stretch out, you have some room to work out and walk in. A lot of times the streets are a little big congested, so this gives us some space,” said resident Gonzalo Escudero.

“We have seen a lot of people come out. Especially in this area, we don’t have a lot of parks,” said Antonio Alarcon, who lives in Jackson Heights. “We’d love to see Open Streets stay all year round.”

Dozens of people in the neighborhood rallied before Thursday’s vote by the City Council. Approving the bill would make the program permanent citywide and increase funding for it.

Open Streets was originally set to expire in the fall of 2020, but was extended. Some streets were repurposed for outdoor seating at restaurants.

There are currently around 60 miles of streets temporarily closed as part of the program.

In Jackson Heights, neighbors now hold dance classes and activities for kids every day in the street.

“We open and close the streets each day. We have 150 volunteers and any given week about 40 of … are are putting up barricades each and every day,” one volunteer said.

It hasn’t always been positive, though. Drivers have been seen going around barricades, causing safety concerns. Barricades have also been removed or vandalized.

“Do you like having this street closed off for walking?” Duddridge asked a driver.

“No, I don’t…. It’s a lot of traffic, doesn’t make sense,” said Alex Benitez.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Michael Crosse, another driver. “Because it’ll make places safer for people to walk.”

There is a petition against some aspects of Open Streets, which opponents say makes parking more difficult.

The City Council is expected to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon.

