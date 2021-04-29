NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Funeral arrangements have been made for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos.
Tsakos was killed in the line of duty Tuesday when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway.READ MORE: NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos Killed Directing Traffic On Long Island Expressway, Driver Charged With DWI
A viewing will be held from 2-9 p.m. Monday at the Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn, Suffolk County.
Funeral services will begin at the church at 10 a.m. Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Neighbors Remember NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos As Loving Father Who Lent A Hand
Tsakos was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD. He leaves behind a wife, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.