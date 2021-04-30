CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some short-term side effects some people experience after getting the coronavirus vaccine are anxiety-related.

This includes fainting, dizziness, nausea, racing hearts or even chest pain.

They add that fainting was more common after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health experts studied dozens of people across five states who reported these reactions in April.

They say the anxiety over getting the injection spurred these physical symptoms and they were not caused by the shot itself.

