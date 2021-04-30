CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Long Island, New York, selden, Suffolk County

SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman they say killed an emotional support dog and then drove off last week on Long Island.

It happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. last Friday on Pine Street in Selden.

Police say a woman was walking her Toy Poodle, named Romeo, when a dark colored SUV hit the dog.

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

The owner reached into the vehicle to try to stop the driver, but she allegedly fled the scene.

Police released a sketch of the woman they’re searching for. She’s believed to be in her 30s and have blonde, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

