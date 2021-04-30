NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A celebration at Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center on Friday marked the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s 100th anniversary.
The centennial was marked by the dedication of a plaque and a time capsule which was packed with notable items from the past century.
The capsule includes tokens, old suspension cables from the George Washington Bridge and remnants of steel from the Twin Towers.
It will be placed at the World Trade Center site and remain sealed for the next 100 years.