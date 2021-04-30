YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Yonkers Police Department rolled out its first fully electric vehicle Friday.
The Tesla Model 3 will join the police department’s traffic unit for now.READ MORE: Earth Day: Future Of Solar Energy Looking Brighter
Officials say they already have 33 hybrid vehicles on the road and more on the way.
They say it’s part of their commitment to a cleaner, greener city.
“We still have to pay for the electricity, but it’s about 15-20% what we would normally pay to gas these vehicles, and between the less maintenance and less fuel, we estimate that within two years, we’re gonna see a dramatic savings,” Yonkers Police Deputy Chief Chris Sapienza said.MORE NEWS: Northern Suburbs Throwing The Switch On Solar Energy Initiatives
Officials say they do plan to eventually add more all-electric vehicles to the force.