NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in what they’re calling a rash of hate crimes in the Bronx.
The NYPD identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jordan Burnette.
Police say they arrested him Saturday morning as he was riding a bike stolen from a synagogue.
“He is being charged with burglary as a hate crime and also faces numerous charges relating to the many acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community,” said NYPD Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, of the Hate Crimes Task Force.
They say he vandalized four synagogues in Riverdale and also broke windows of parked cars.
Police say surveillance, stakeouts and patrol all helped lead to the arrest.