EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Cycle for Survival got back on their bikes for a big outdoor event in New Jersey on Saturday.
Dozens of stationary bikes covered the field at MetLife Stadium.READ MORE: Sikh Man Struck In Head With Hammer At Brooklyn Hotel, Community Calls For Attack To Be Investigated As Hate Crime
Riders masked up and were spaced out as they cycled to help raise money to beat rare cancers.
Instructors brought the energy to keep the crowd pumped up and pedaling.READ MORE: Oscar-Winning Actress Olympia Dukakis Dies At Age 89
Bikers will be back Sunday for more, and a virtual event is scheduled for May 15.
Riders have already raised more than $20 million.MORE NEWS: Empire State Building Celebrates 90th Anniversary
To register for upcoming events or to donate, visit cycleforsurvival.org.