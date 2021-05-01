NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is hospitalized after being run over by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.
The disturbing crime was caught on camera, but the impact is too graphic to show.
It happened near the corner of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Police are looking for the man they said was driving the gray 2020 Subaru Crosstrek with New York license plate JKE6183.
The victim, 44, was being treated at Brookdale Hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.