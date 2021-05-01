NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Empire State Building, one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, turns 90 years old Saturday.
The skyscraper officially opened on May 1, 1931 – one year and 45 days after construction started.
In all, the building stands 1,454 feet tall over Midtown Manhattan between 33rd and 34th Streets at Fifth Avenue.
The landmark has been described as the most photographed building in the world. It welcomes about 4 million people each year.
Saturday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio took part in a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building to celebrate the anniversary.
Tonight, the building will shine in its signature white with a special “90” lighting effect to commemorate the day.