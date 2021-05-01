By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! First thing you'll notice if you're out early today is the big drop in temps! We're starting off in the low 40s around NYC and 30s elsewhere. With the lingering wind, it feels more like the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!
In typical spring fashion, we rebound nicely this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. It’ll still be breezy, but nothing like what we saw yesterday and overnight.
In typical spring fashion, we rebound nicely this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. It'll still be breezy, but nothing like what we saw yesterday and overnight.

Some high clouds will stream in by the evening, and there's a slight risk of a passing shower late Saturday night. Not a big deal and most places stay dry. It won't be as cold tonight, dropping into the low 50s.
Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend as temps jump into the 70s. More clouds are in the mix, but still a good amount of sunshine too. Another shower chance moves in Sunday night, but once again it’s not looking overly impressive.
A better risk of some showers comes Monday. Have a great weekend!