CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:house fire, Local TV, New Jersey, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A huge fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Paterson.

Thick smoke was seen and there was a huge firefighter response on Temple Street near Circle Avenue.

READ MORE: Oscar-Winning Actress Olympia Dukakis Dies At Age 89

Police said at least 18 people were displaced after two structures became fully engulfed.

READ MORE: Cycle For Survival Takes Over MetLife Stadium To Raise Money To Beat Rare Cancers

There were no injuries reported and it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

MORE NEWS: Food & Wine Magazine Says Tri-State Area Has The Best Pizza In America, But New Jersey Comes Out On Top

We’ll have more on this developing story on the CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team