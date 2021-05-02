PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A huge fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Paterson.
Thick smoke was seen and there was a huge firefighter response on Temple Street near Circle Avenue.
Police said at least 18 people were displaced after two structures became fully engulfed.
There were no injuries reported and it wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.
We’ll have more on this developing story on the CBS2 News at 11 p.m.