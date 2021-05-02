NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe a driver intentionally ran over a school bus driver in Brooklyn on Friday.

The disturbing crime was caught on camera, but the impact is too graphic to show.

It happened near the corner of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York just after 5 p.m.

Video shows a man getting out of his car, walking over to the school bus and tapping on the window, police say.

Then seconds later, investigators say 44-year-old Camella Gainey got out of her bus to record the driver. The man then mows Gainey down with his car.

Gainey’s sister did not want to be interviewed, but she told CBS2’s Cory James her sisters is a mom of two and has been a bus driver for over five years.

According to the family, Gainey is conscious and alert in the intensive care unit at Brookdale Hospital. She suffered a broken right leg and broken ribs, and she is scheduled to have surgery on Monday.

Police are looking for the man they say was driving the gray 2020 Subaru Crosstrek with New York license plate JKE6183.

Carol Brown says she’s experienced road rage near the same intersection where Gainey was struck.

“It’s terrible … Nobody wants to wait for nobody,” she said. “As soon as the light change, they start blowing [their horns at] you, start ‘B****, get out the way’ and stuff like that.”

Brown said she was sorry to hear about the incident involving Gainey and hopes the suspect is not only caught but held accountable.

“You don’t do that to a human being. You just don’t do that,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.