By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! We'll be dealing with some more clouds today, but also with less wind and warmer temps!
Expect partly sunny skies through the day with a threat for scattered showers. Temps will be considerably warmer than yesterday with some spots getting into the low 80s!
Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low and mid 70s, and showers developing during the afternoon and evening… So make sure you keep the umbrella handy!