NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New York City workers were told to return Monday, but many are concerned their offices are still unsafe.

They say it’s too soon and they want to push back the opening until September. But Mayor Bill de Blasio is not backing down, saying being back in the workplace will lead to more productivity.

The mayor said at last county, 180,000 city employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and city offices have undergone a $200 million upgrade.

“We need to bring the city back strong. So this is a time for them to come back,” de Blasio said last week.

He said COVID vaccines will not be required, but face coverings must be worn if workers cannot social distance. He also promised better ventilation systems and other protocols, along with staggered schedules to keep people safe.

But the return is not without resistance. Hundreds of workers have been rallying to voice their concerns, predominantly over safety.

“These buildings are old, these buildings don’t already have good ventilations systems. So you’re sending people back into these very bad, bad working environments,” said Jeremiah Cedeño, of City Workers for Justice.

Robert Cuffy said he also worries about the commute.

“Took the subway just yesterday. It’s impossible to do social distancing during rush hour, and this return to work will only make that more difficult,” he said.

Parents heading back into the office said they are concerned for their children and want more in-person after school programs to start back up first, calling for a fall start instead.

“If the schools are not fully open, where are people going to have their children taken care of?” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

“There’s just not child care,” a mother added.

There is still no estimated date for when city workers will be back at the office full time.