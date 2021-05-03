Today will be a little more unsettled with some PM showers around the area. It will be about 15° cooler, as well, with highs only in the 60s.
More organized showers/t’storms push through tonight with some downpours likely. Temps will fall into the 50s around the area.
Tomorrow there’s a leftover chance of showers to our N&E early in the morning; then we’ll see some clearing, especially into the afternoon, with a 30% chance of showers/t’storms. As for temperatures around the area, we could see a big range: 80+° S&W, 70s in/around the city and 60s along the coast.
Showers and iso’d t’storms are likely again on Wednesday. Expect highs around 70°.