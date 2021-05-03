NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver who struck a 13-year-old boy on Long Island and failed to stop at the scene.
It happened Sunday afternoon in North Lawrence on the South Side.
Police said the boy was trying to cross Burnside Avenue and ran right into traffic.
He was hit by a gray or blue Volkswagen Passat and landed hard on the sidewalk.
The boy suffered cuts to his knee and face but is expected to be OK.