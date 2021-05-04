NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect behind in a knifepoint robbery in the Bronx.
According to police, it happened at 8:15 p.m. on East 168th Street and Grand Concourse.
Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was walking up the stairs in her apartment building when the suspect walked up to her, pulled a knife and robbed her. Police say the suspect got away with $27.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.