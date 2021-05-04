NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking an attendant during a flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport from Miami.
According to authorities, it happened Sunday midway through the flight. Officials said Chenasia Campbell, a passenger, went to the crew area of the plane and yelled at a flight attendant for not picking up her garbage. When another flight attendant tried to separate the two, Campbell allegedly began pummeling her and pulling her hair.READ MORE: Funeral Held For NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, Remembered As Loving Father And Giving Friend
Web Extra: Read The Complaint (.pdf)
Campbell then went back to the passenger area, but returned to the crew area after getting into an argument with another passenger, authorities said.
Officials say Campbell was yelling obscenities and said "cops aren't going to do anything to me" and attacked the flight attendant again, punching her. The two tumbled to the floor. Authorities say Campbell tried to remove the flight attendant's dress.
Fortunately, there was an off-duty NYPD officer on board, who intervened and helped restrain Campbell for the duration of the flight.