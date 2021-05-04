There’s a leftover chance of showers early this morning, then we’ll see some clearing, especially into the afternoon. As for temperatures around the area, we could see a big range: 80° S&W, 70+° in/around the city and 60s along the coast.
Another round of showers and iso’d t’storms is expected late in the day and into tonight with downpours being the main concern. Temps will fall into the 50s again.
Showers and iso’d t’storms are likely again tomorrow. Expect highs near 70°.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s.