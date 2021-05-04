CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is offering a new incentive to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy launched the program, called “A Shot And A Beer,” on Monday.

READ MORE: COVID Vaccine: Rockland County High School Students Serving As Ambassadors To Get More Young People Vaccinated

WATCH: Gov. Murphy Gives Update On COVID Restrictions And Reopening 

“Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose this month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer courtesy of the participating brewery,” he said.

The governor hopes to get 70% of adults vaccinated statewide.

Residents have to be 21 or older to participate.

MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Gov. Cuomo Says Days Of No More Capacity Restrictions For Businesses Are Fast Approaching

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team