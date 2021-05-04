TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is offering a new incentive to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Gov. Phil Murphy launched the program, called “A Shot And A Beer,” on Monday.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine: Rockland County High School Students Serving As Ambassadors To Get More Young People Vaccinated
“Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose this month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer courtesy of the participating brewery,” he said.
NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated.
Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/REiHTEa6miREAD MORE: New Jersey Easing COVID Restrictions For Bar Seating, Outdoor Gatherings And More
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021
The governor hopes to get 70% of adults vaccinated statewide.
Residents have to be 21 or older to participate.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Gov. Cuomo Says Days Of No More Capacity Restrictions For Businesses Are Fast Approaching
