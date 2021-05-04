NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman who accused New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer of sexual abuse and harassment has filed a complaint with the state Attorney General’s office.
Jean Kim alleges Stringer assaulted her 20 years ago when he was a member of the state Assembly and running for New York City Public Advocate.
Kim’s attorney filed a formal complaint Tuesday morning.
Stringer has denied the accusations and a spokesperson said in a statement, “We welcome examination of this false allegation by any independent third party, whether that be a government agency or journalist.”