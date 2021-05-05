NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a woman they say harassed and assaulted an Asian woman last month on the subway in Brooklyn.
The attack happened back on April 19 aboard a southbound D train.
Police said the suspect walked up to the 50-year-old victim, said, "Get off my train, you don't belong here," and slapped her in the back of the head.
Both women got off the train at the 9th Avenue and Atlantic Avenue station.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating whether this was a bias attack.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.