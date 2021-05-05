BREAKINGBroadway Theaters Can Reopen At 100% Capacity On Sept. 14, Gov. Cuomo Says
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway will be able to welcome back audiences this fall.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says tickets go on sale Thursday.

Theaters can reopen at 100% capacity starting on Sept. 14.

The announcement comes more than a year after the Great White Way went dark on March 12, 2020.

