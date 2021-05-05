NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway will be able to welcome back audiences this fall.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says tickets go on sale Thursday.
Theaters can reopen at 100% capacity starting on Sept. 14.
The announcement comes more than a year after the Great White Way went dark on March 12, 2020.
