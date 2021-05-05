NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 91-year-old woman is dead and several other people are hurt following a three-alarm fire in the Bronx.
The flames broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor of a residential building on Park Avenue West in the Concourse section.
Police said the 91-year-old woman was killed, and an 80-year-old man was critically hurt. At least nine other people were also injured.
The six-story building has dozens of apartments, but it was evacuated shortly after the fire started.
