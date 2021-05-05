NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man who violently mugged a 69-year-old man in Brooklyn.
According to police, it happened at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to pick the man’s pocket as he enters his building on Eastern Parkway. When the victim became aware of the attempt, he turns to face the suspect. Video shows the suspect backing the victim into the vestibule wall. Police say the suspect put the victim in a headlock and hurled him to the ground. The suspect then took off with the victim’s wallet.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.