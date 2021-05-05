NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for stricter legislation against dangerous drivers.
It comes after NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos was killed by a suspected drunk driver while conducting traffic on the Long Island Expressway.
"The laws are still too lenient towards those who take a vehicle and turn it into a defacto weapon and drive under the influence without any regard for what it could mean for other human beings and for families," de Blasio said.
The mayor announced the Crash Victim Rights Act, legislation that would lower the legal limit for blood alcohol content from .08 to .05.
It also includes Sammy's Law to lower speeds, in honor of a 12-year-old killed by a reckless driver in Brooklyn.
The proposed legislation would also create a “one strike and you’re out” enforcement for reckless driving.