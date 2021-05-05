By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
We are expecting some bouts of heavy rain overnight, but isolated north of NYC in the Catskills. We could see some big numbers too as the showers are training over the same area.
By Wednesday morning, things are quieter around the city, but by 10 a.m., clouds lead to rain once more. We are under the risk for storms until 5 p.m. or so.
By Thursday, it’s a best of the bunch! A great day for outdoor activity, expect mostly sunny skies and drier conditions. High temp: 66.
Showers return late Friday and may linger into your Saturday.